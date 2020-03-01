Thoughtful kids donate runners to African peers

Thursday, February 27, 2020

THE little lads in St Joseph’s NS took part in a wonderful project recently when they donated nearly-new runners to children in South Africa.

Fiona Murphy, who teaches junior infants, organised the project in which the boys gave their already-loved trainers to the ‘In my shoes’ charity.

The 51 pairs of runners will be shipped to Cape Town, where they’ll be distributed to youngsters in the local townships.

What a lovely thought that the Carlow boys and their African counterparts could end up playing football in the same runners!

