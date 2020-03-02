Industrial land meant to be rezoned for housing could be used to extend M50 instead

The potential route to extend the M50 has put housing plans on the back-burner.

To help with the housing crisis, 11 acres of industrial land at East Wall was marked to be rezoned.

But it has been withdrawn because it could impact on a future project to create a continuous motorway right around the city, through Dublin Bay.

Associate professor at Trinity College Dublin, Brian Caulfield, says if it ever gets the go ahead it will cost billions of euro.

“There’s been lots of opposition to it in the past because of the tunnelling, the noise and the vibrations,” he said.

“There’s also the biodiversity that we need to think about in Dublin Bay too, that that would be impacted upon by a project like this.

“I think there are bigger projects like the Dart interconnector and the Metro project and light rail projects that should have much more priority.”