  • Mary Lou McDonald reveals her own children attend coronavirus-hit school; Public meetings postponed

Monday, March 02, 2020

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has revealed that her children attend the Dublin school that is closed due to a case of the coronavirus.

She made the announcement in a video posted on the party’s Twitter page this afternoon.

More than 400 students of Scoil Chaitríona in Glasnevin, Co Dublin are today beginning two weeks off after public health officials ordered it to shut to prevent the spread of the disease.

She also added that as a result of the case she would be unable to attend public meetings organised by Sinn Féin in Cavan and Galway and that as a result they will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date.

“We are following all of the chief medical officer’s advice and therefore the children have to be at home for the next 14 days,” she said, adding it was a “worrying time” for parents and pupils of the school, “particularly for the family of the person affected. We wish them a speedy recovery.”

[media=gns]GN40042[/media]

“Remember to follow all of the advice, to listen to the medical advice and wash your hands with warm soapy water and them wash them again, to take case of yourselves and take care of your children,” the Sinn Féin leader added.

Meanwhile, the State’s chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan has defended the HSE’s handling of the country’s first confirmed case of the virus.

