Nomination deadline for Seanad vocational panels passes

Monday, March 02, 2020

The deadline has passed for nominations to the vocational panels for the Seanad election.

A number of high profile former TDs have missed out on selection by their parties.

The nominations to the five vocational panels have now closed.

Former TDs Kate O’Connell and Michelle Mulherin are omissions from Fine Gael’s ticket of 13 inside panel candidates.

Former Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan will contest alongside former MP for Foyle Elisha McCallion and outgoing Belfast Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile.

After some internal disagreements the Green Party field the high-profile Saoirse McHugh alongside outgoing Senator Pippa Hackett and Galway West Cllr Pauline O’Reilly.

Labour has put a focus on young female candidates after getting no women elected to the Dáil.

Cllrs Marie Sherlock, Cllr Annie Hoey and Rebecca Moynihan contest alongside Cllr Mark Wall.

Fianna Fáil has nominated Lisa Chambers, Declan Breathnach and Margaret Murphy O’Mahony to the Cultural and Educational Panel.

Pat Casey and Shane Cassells have been nominated to the Labour Panel by the party while Lorraine Clifford-Lee and Diarmuid Wilson have been nominated to the Administrative Panel, Catherine Ardagh has been nominated to the Industrial and Commercial Panel and Eugene Murphy has been nominated to the Agricultural Panel.

