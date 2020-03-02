‘Very cold nights ahead’: Temperatures to drop to -4C as Met Éireann warns of cold snap

Met Éireann says wintry showers and thunderstorms are likely in parts this week, as adverse weather conditions continue.

The forecaster has warned of long spells of sleet and snow in northern parts, with temperatures dropping to between 0-1C.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann, Joanna Donnelly, says the cold snap will last for a number of days.

“Certainly this week is looking like it’s going to be cold, particularly on Tuesday night and Wednesday night. Very cold nights ahead,” she said.

“The showers will continue too, mostly across the western half of the country, more frequent there but at times getting further east too.”

Temperatures are expected to reach as low as -4C inland on Tuesday night, while Wednesday night will see temperatures once again well below freezing overnight.

However, a southerly wind is expected to bring a warm front, bringing outbreaks of rain for a time Friday night but also a rise in temperatures for the weekend.