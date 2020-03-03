Cabinet to get update on coronavirus and floods amid govt formation talks

  • Home >
Tuesday, March 03, 2020

The Cabinet is due to meet today to discuss the response to the coronavirus and severe flooding in parts of the country.

Elsewhere efforts continue to form a government ahead of the first sitting of the Dáil later this week.

The Cabinet will get an update on the coronavirus later when it meets to discuss Ireland’s preparation for an outbreak of Covid-19.

Government Ministers will also discuss the impact of severe flooding in parts of the country over the past few weeks as the clean-up operation continues in parts of the Midlands and the West of the country.

Elsewhere, the slow process of government formation continues.

Fine Gael and the Green Party will meet for a second day in a row to discuss policy points.

Sinn Féin also have a meeting with the Social Democrats to discuss their priorities for entering government.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are due to meet this week as well – likely ahead of the Dáil sitting for the second time on Thursday.

