Carlow restaurants serve up success at awards ceremony

THE county’s best restaurants took a well-earned bow last week at the 2020 Leinster Regional Final of Irish Restaurant Awards. More than 700 restaurant owners and staff from the province celebrated their hard work and achievements at the event, which saw many well-known restaurateurs turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.

In Carlow, the renowned Sha-Roe Bistro in Clonegal took the best restaurant in the county award once again, a testament to the enormous hard work and commitment of its owner Henry Stone. It was double delight for the popular eatery when Stephanie Stone of Sha-Roe also picked up the prize for best restaurant manager.

Winner of the best chef category was Robert White of Clashganny House Restaurant, while the restaurant was also awarded best customer service for Carlow.

Best newcomer for the county was won by Coolanowle Country House, while the award for best hotel and guesthouse restaurant went to The Cellar Restaurant at the Step House Hotel

Teach Dolmain took the prize for best gastro pub, while the gong for best café in Co Carlow went to Arboretum Home & Garden Centre in Leighlinbridge. Carpe Diem took the prize for the county’s best pub of the year.

The best wine experience in the county can be found at The Lord Bagenal Signature Restaurant, and for customers in search of the best world cuisine Pimento in Carlow town took top honours.

In the best ‘free from’ category, Thrive Café in Tullow won the top award, while the ‘best kids size meal’ was won by the Plum Tree Bistro at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

Winning the best local food hero for the county was Jimmy Mulhall of Coolanowle Organic Farm, while the category for best emerging Irish cuisine was won by Lennons@Visual. Best casual dining in Co Carlow was snapped up by Mimosa Bar de Tapas.

Other local winners included Hilda Crampton and Dominic Quinn of Castleruddery Organic Farm near Baltinglass, who won the title of best local food hero for Co Wicklow, while the nearby Restaurant 1180 at Kilkea Castle picked up the title of Kildare’s best hotel and guesthouse restaurant.

Also in Kildare, the well-known TwoCooks Restaurant and Wine Bar run by Carlow native Nicola Zammit (née Curran) and her husband Josef Zammit won two gongs: best restaurant and best customer service.

All of the county winners now compete for the regional and all-Ireland titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards in May.