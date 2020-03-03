  • Home >
Update: Search for missing Cork man stood down after body found

Tuesday, March 03, 2020

Update: Gardaí have stood down the appeal for missing man, Michael Hurley, in Cork after finding a body.

Officers said the body was found at the River Bandon.

Earlier: Gardaí and family concerned for missing Cork man

Gardaí in Co. Cork are appealing for information on a man who has been missing for 10 days.

Michael Hurley, aged 44, was last seen in Bandon, Co. Cork, on Saturday, February 22.

Michael is described as being around five foot six inches tall with a slender build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Michael’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information or who can help gardaí in finding Michael are asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

