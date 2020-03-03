Gardaí arrest youth after shooting incident in Tipperary

Tuesday, March 03, 2020

Gardaí in Clonmel have arrested a young man and seized a number of firearms following a shooting incident in Co. Tipperary last night.

At around 10.30pm, officers received reports of shots fired outside a house in the Mullinahone area.

It is understood a number of people were in the house at the time but no one was injured.

Gardaí recovered a number of spent casings from the scene.

During a follow-up operation, local gardaí with help from the helicopter support unit arrested a man in his late teens a short time later.

A number of licensed firearms and ammunition were also seized.

The youth is being questioned under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Clonmel Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Report reveals how much couple needs to earn in order to buy house in Dublin

Tuesday, 03/03/20 - 8:30am

Farmer: Mid-Shannon area ‘an absolute sea of water’

Tuesday, 03/03/20 - 7:30am

Value of seized drugs plummets in 2019

Tuesday, 03/03/20 - 7:20am