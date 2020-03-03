Jennifer named grand marshal for Carlow parade

NEWLY-elected Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor will get another chance to don the green, having just been announced this week as the grand marshal for Carlow town’s parade on St Patrick’s Day.

The organising committee decided to invite the holder of Carlow’s only seat in the 33rd Dáil to do the honours on Tuesday 17 March.

Three local bands have confirmed they will be marching on the day: the Presentation School Band, Killeshin Pipe Band and Carlow Pipe Band.

Registration is now taking place and while interest is building up, the organisers are putting the call out for more floats to participate.

More walking groups with their banners, flags and colourful costumes are also encouraged to take part and demonstrate this year’s theme of ‘Carlow at its best’ with colourful and optimistic entries. Bands, clubs, schools, community groups, businesses and so forth are all invited to come along either as a walking group or on a float.

Representatives of the Reserve defence forces are expected to form a colour party and take the salute at the review stand, which will be positioned outside Teach Dolmain on Tullow Street. To avoid gaps building up along the route there will be no stopping to perform at the review stand.

In addition to participating in the parade, Carlow’s business community is invited to be part of the Seachtain na Gaeilge promotion of the bilingual shop window competition in the lead-up to the national feast day. Adjudication will take place and prizes will be awarded to premises which best feature the Irish language in their seasonal window displays.

The parade will assemble at 2.30pm with the convoy moving off at 3.30pm. Walking groups will assemble at Water Lane car park (formerly Perry’s Cash & Carry). Vehicles and floats will line up on Burrin Street, which will be closed to other traffic from 2.30pm. Floats must approach from the Kilkenny Road junction and line up facing the traffic lights at An Post. The parade will depart from An Post and the route will be Kennedy Avenue, Barrack Street, Tullow Street and Burrin Street to finish back at Water Lane. Floats will depart from the Kilkenny Road.

Free family fun will take place before and after the parade, with Scats Bouncing Castles, face painting and entertainment on Potato Market, while teenagers from The Vault Youth Project will be among the musicians performing on the review stage from 2.30pm. To address health and safety concerns, strict guidelines for floats have been drawn up and will be enforced.

All groups and floats as well as the public who are viewing the parade are requested to follow the instructions of the parade stewards and An Garda Síochána at all times to ensure a safe and enjoyable event for everyone. Crowd barriers will be provided at major points along the route and the organisers would also like to hear from groups and individuals who can provide extra stewarding on the day.

Full details and registration forms are available by emailing carlowparade@gmail.com or by contacting 087 2857048.