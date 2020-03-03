Police investigating toddler’s death in Antrim farmhouse not looking for anyone else

A baby and a woman in her 30s remain in hospital after a domestic incident in Co. Antrim yesterday in which a toddler died.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

A toddler died in the incident, which is believed to have been a stabbing, while the child’s mother and sibling sustained serious injuries.

The woman and baby are both currently in hospital receiving treatment.

A major police and emergency services operation centred on the rural farmhouse just outside Antrim town throughout the day yesterday.

A laneway to the property has been sealed off by officers and forensics experts are gathering evidence.

Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation, but they aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

Neighbours say they heard a helicopter and saw police and ambulances on Monday morning and initially thought it had been a farming accident.

A laneway to the property has been sealed off by officers and forensics experts are gathering evidence.

Neighbour Rhonda Kernohan said: “I heard the sirens and the helicopter, the air ambulance, came and it landed up at the back of the farm.

“We thought it was a farm accident but when we looked out there was a lot of shouting and a lot of police, a lot of ambulances about.”

She added: “This is a quiet, rural, peaceful area.”

Another neighbour said the woman who lived at the house was a “youngish girl”.

They added: “It was very sad. We are feeling absolutely awful, so sad it is terrible.

“The shock of it, when it happens nearly on your doorstep.”

The scene is at a house and outbuildings along a narrow lane high on a hillside overlooking Larne Lough, south of the port town of Larne.