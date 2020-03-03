Robots ready to run riot at IT Carlow

Tuesday, March 03, 2020

FOUR-HUNDRED primary school children from across the region are gearing up to participate in the VEX IQ Robotics Competition, which takes place in IT Carlow this Friday, 6 March. Budding engineers have been preparing for the competition since last October and have spent months building their own robots to participate in the competition.

As part of the programme, the children design, build and programme their own robot, which they then use against other school groups in the pre-designed arena of the VEX IQ Challenge in IT Carlow’s Sports Hall at the Barrow Centre. Participants will be expected to operate their robot, using both driver control and the autonomous program they have written.

A robot competition takes place in IT Carlow this Friday

David Denieffe, vice-president for academic affairs at IT Carlow, said: “The competition gives pupils an opportunity to see that science and maths have real-life application beyond the classroom and to immerse themselves in the previously unexplored worlds of engineering and coding.”

Prizes will be awarded to six schools for the best robots and an accompanying STEM poster competition. The VEX IQ Robotics competition takes place in the sports hall from 10am to 1.45pm.

By Elizabeth Lee
