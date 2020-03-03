Second coronavirus case confirmed in Ireland

A second case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

The patient is a woman in the east of the country who recently travelled back from Italy.

“We’re confirming that Ireland has diagnosed one new case of Covid-19,” revealed Department of Health chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

The case arises in a female in the east of the country and is associated with travel from northern Italy.

“We have now 397 people in total who have been tested as of Monday, March 2,” he added.

This case is not associated with the previously identified case.

Dr Mary Favier, the president of the Irish College of GPs, says the second Irish case is not surprising.

“Inevitably, we were going to get a few (new cases),” she said.

“As long as they have had a travel exposure, it’s quite reassuring that containment is working.”

Earlier, the government were not advising that St Patrick’s Day parades or other large public events be cancelled and this has not yet changed.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had warned this afternoon that more cases were a distinct possibility.

“There is a moderate to high risk of more cases,” he said. “A small percentage of those people may get very sick.”

Following a Cabinet meeting, he said it is a “fast evolving situation” and it will be reviewed on a day-by-day basis.