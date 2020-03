There are more than 500 patients being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwife Organisation’s Trolley Watch figures show that there are 509 patients awaiting hospital beds nationwide.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 58 people without beds, according to the INMO.

That is followed by 54 at Cork University Hospital and 41 at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin.