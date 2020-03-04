100Consent: Irish TikTok stars join Dublin Rape Crisis Centre for new consent campaign

By Michelle McGlynn

Ireland’s most influential TikTokers are urging people to keep it 100 as part of a new consent campaign.

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) have teamed up with 20 of Ireland’s most popular TikTokers for their #100Consent campaign.

The campaign, launching on Friday, is a play on 100% and is spreading the message that if someone is even 1% unsure when it comes to sexual consent the consequences could be devastating.

#100Consent focuses on clarity and communication.

DRCC hopes the campaign will help raise awareness among the over 90,000 daily Irish users of the app.

The 20 TikTokers involved have a combined following of 2.8 million – largely in the 16-24 age bracket.

Those taking part include Nia Gallagher aka @nia_gall (149.3k followers), Lauren Whelan aka @laurenwhelxn (231k followers), Jacob Donegan aka @itz_jacob_33 (943k followers), Fionnuala Jones aka @fionnualajay (2k followers) and Thomas Arnold aka @_thomasarnold (28k followers).

On Friday, the TikTokers will participate in a voluntary day of workshops and brainstorming sessions. Themes will include “The stages of consent”, “The scale of agreement” and “The power of social influence”.

Noeline Blackwell, CEO of the DRCC said that she is looking forward to the collaboration as the 20 TikTokers are “brilliant communicators” adding that they are learning a lot from them.

“As far as we know, this is the first time that Irish TikTokers have assembled to talk about an important social issue from a campaign perspective.

“We in the DRCC are excited to be part of a new way of getting the consent message out there and getting young people to think about how consent really features in their lives.”

Ms Blackwell said that the DRCC is “both honoured and delighted” that the 20 influential young people have agreed to give their time to the innovative, youth-driven campaign.

If you or anyone you know needs to contact the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, it operates a National helpline at 1800 77 8888 which is open 24 hours a day.