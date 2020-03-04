Alison’s film to be screened in Toronto and Chicago

A YOUNG filmmaker from Co Carlow has just jetted off to attend film festivals in Toronto and Chicago, where a documentary that she made, Jill and Giles, is being screened.

Rathoe native Alison Byrne is the daughter of Martin and Fiona Byrne. She’s a graduate of IT Tralee, where she studied for a BA in TV, radio and new media broadcasting, and as part of her final year she had to create a media piece, so she chose to direct and film a documentary.

Alison, along with her classmate Eoin O’Donoghue, came across a couple called Jill and Giles, who have lived and worked on a barge for the last 20 years. Alison and Eoin were intrigued by the couple’s lifestyle and how they had a different type of freedom to others because of the unique living and working environment.

The documentary was shot over three days and edited over three months. Jill and Giles tells the tale of what prompted the couple to make the unconventional decision to live on a boat, their work and hobbies. It explores the themes of unconventionality, freedom and belonging.

It was shown recently at the Toronto Irish Film Festival and at the Chicago Irish Film Festival. Both Alison and Eoin flew out to Toronto and Chicago to meet other filmmakers in the industry. If you’d like to see excerpts from Alison’s documentary, log onto www.facebook.com/jillandgiles.