Cannabis worth nearly €36k seized in Dublin

Revenue officers seized almost 2kg of herbal cannabis at Dublin Mail Centre yesterday.

Picture: Revenue

The suspected drugs, worth an estimated €35,950 were discovered in 13 separate parcels, all of which originated from the United States.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘model car’, ‘sweets’, ‘chocolate’ and ‘Pez dispensers’, according to Revenue.

All parcels were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Between 1 January and 29 February this year, Revenue officers in Mail Centres nationwide, have detected and detained drugs with an estimated value of €1.2m.

Investigations into yesterday’s seizure are ongoing.