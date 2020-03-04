Dr Eleanor puts her stamp on new collection from An Post

A LECTURER from IT Carlow was selected by An Post to serve on a three-person academic panel to advise on a special collection of stamps that was issued this week. Dr Eleanor O’Leary, a lecturer in media and communications at the college is an expert on emigration in the Irish context and author of the book Youth and popular culture in 1950s Ireland.

Last year, she was approached by An Post to consult on its new set of stamps on the Irish diaspora alongside Dr Angela Byrne from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Dr Brian Lambkin of the Migration Museum. They were asked to give advice on what might best encapsulate the Irish abroad on a set of Irish stamps.

“I was contacted by An Post in April of last year to join a three-person panel and advise on what should be encapsulated on a new set of stamps to reflect the theme of the Irish diaspora,” explained Dr O’Leary.

“I thought the corner of a letter would be a good representation of the correspondence and connection to home by Irish emigrants. Similarly, the dance halls of London were a good reflection of how the Irish socialised abroad and formed their own social networks,” she said.

The resulting collection features three stamps depicting the themes of leaving Ireland, staying in touch and networking with others who have also emigrated.

The first stamp shows a photo of suitcases at Dublin Airport in 1969, the second features a detail from the painting ‘Emigrant’s letter and envelope’ from 1988 by Geraldine O’Reilly, representing the communication with home and the importance of staying in touch.

Networking is symbolised on a third stamp with a photo of a gathering in the Galtymore Dancehall in Cricklewood, London reflecting the importance of Irish centres and hubs abroad.

Two further stamps feature portraits of well-known Irish people who lived abroad. Scientist Dame Kathleen Lonsdale, the actor Richard Harris and musician Patrick Sarsfield Gilmore are depicted on one stamp, while portraits of author Edna O’Brien, priest and aid worker Fr Michael J Kelly, and humanitarian Mary Elmes feature on the second.

The Irish Abroad stamps were released this week by An Post.