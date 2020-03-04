Fine Gael insist they won’t go into Gov’t after FF policy exchange

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have had ‘good discussions’ today as Leo Varadkar re-emphasised his insistence that his party will not enter government.

The talks, which were described as ‘exploratory’, saw both parties discuss “a range of important policy issues “.

In a statement, the Fine Gael said their representatives “held good discussions today in a policy exchange with Fianna Fáil.

“Fine Gael discussed a range of important policy issues with their Fianna Fáil counterparts.

“Both parties agreed that the discussions were confidential.

Meanwhile. Fianna Fáil say they are ready to start talks on a programme for government as soon as possible after meeting Fine Gael for more than six hours today.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have been meeting for six hours to discuss policy as the wait for a government continues.

Dara Calleary is the head of Fianna Fáil’s team at the exploratory talks

Leo Varadkar has insisted this is not the first meeting in negotiations to enter government, but rather exploratory talks.

Teams from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have been meeting since about 11am to discuss their policies on a number of areas including housing, health, the economy and Brexit.

Simon Coveney is leading the Fine Gael delegation while Dara Calleary is at the head of Fianna Fáil’s team.

Fine Gael insists they do not want to re-enter government, and these talks are just exploratory.

But pressure is coming on for the pace of government formation talks to quicken as fears around the coronavirus escalate and Brexit trade negotiations heat up.

It is as of yet unclear if any progress has been made by the two parties today.

Meanwhile, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin are due to speak in detail again in the coming days.