Riverside activity centre will be boost for tourism

CARLOW County Council has formally announced the project development consultation stage for a proposed Riverside Activity Hub in Carlow town. Clubs and community groups – particularly those interested in using the River Barrow for recreation – as well as interested individuals are invited to a public consultation session at 7pm in the Seven Oaks Hotel on Tuesday 10 March.

“The River Barrow has been historically identified as a critical asset for Carlow town and this project provides the opportunity to enhance the user experience in the area by complementing the existing developments in Carlow Town Park,” said Michael Rainey, director of services for planning, corporate and economic development. “We are delighted to be working with Kenneth Hennessy Architects, who have been appointed to bring forward a design for a sustainable water/river activity hub, appropriate to the town park location in consultation with all the relevant stakeholders,” he said.

“It is envisaged that the project will be a mixed-use development, combining economic activity and recreational uses, and in turn creating a major tourism asset for Carlow town,” added Mr Rainey.

To register to attend the session, call 059 9129783. And for more information, contact Pierce Kavanagh, economic development officer, on pkavanagh@carlowcoco.ie.