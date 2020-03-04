Scare for tourists who had to be rescued after getting cut off by the tide off in Howth

Two tourists have had a lucky escape after getting cut off by the tide off the Howth coast in Dublin.

RNLI life-boat, file photo

They climbed to the bottom of the cliffs in Balscadden Bay but became stranded on rocks and had to be rescued.

Noel Davidson from Howth RNLI said “there was no need” to take the pair to hospital.

“They were checked onboard the lifeboat and, bar feeling a little embarrassed, they were fine,” he said.

He added that people should bring a phone with them when they are walking and let people know where they are going in case they need help.

“They did exactly what they should have done which was call for help, stay calm and wait for rescue services to arrive,” Mr Davidson added.