Dad and daughter lost in woods for five hours found during search in Clare

By Pat Flynn

A father and daughter who got lost in a popular wooded area in Co Clare for five hours yesterday were found safe and well last night following a search.

The pair and their dog had been walking in Dromore Wood Nature Reserve near Ruan when they got disoriented in thick flooded forestry and lost their way.

They raised the alarm themselves by contacting Gardaí who in turn requested assistance from Clare Civil Defence. A search was quickly mounted.

It’s understood they had been enjoying a walk through the popular forest when the got into difficulty. They found themselves wading through water at times unaware whether they were in the lake or floodwaters. As light faded they became concerned and raised the alarm.

Civil Defence volunteers, including specially trained swift-water rescue technicians (SRTs), travelled to the area and commenced a search. SRTs had to negotiate areas of the woods, that had been flooded by the recent heavy rainfall, so they could reach the pair and their dog.

The missing people had also given Gardaí good information about their possible position which helped search teams find them promptly. They also used the light on a mobile phone to try and make their way to safety.

They were located at around 9.30pm and brought to safety. They were found to be unharmed and not in need of medical attention. Once this was confirmed, the operation was stood down.