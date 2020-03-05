Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to continue talks today as Dáil to reconvene for second time

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary parties will meet later to discuss options for government formation after lengthy talks yesterday.

Despite meeting for around six hours to discuss policy, Fine Gael says it still does not want to be part of the next government.

The Dáil will reconvene for the second time this afternoon but there will not be any votes to elect a Taoiseach.

So little progress has been made over the past two weeks that most TDs feel it would be a waste of time to have votes that won’t lead to any result.

Instead, the chamber will debate the coronavirus and hear statements on the upcoming EU Council Meeting and Brexit negotiations.

There is also a motion on the agenda to establish a committee on Dáil reform.

Outside the chamber, the parliamentary parties of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will meet to be briefed by teams that took part in a six-hour policy discussion yesterday.

Fianna Fáil is openly saying it wants to move things on to more detailed discussions about forming a government with Fine Gael.

But Leo Varadkar’s party still insists it wants to enter opposition and that the numbers are there to form a government without them.

There would have to be a change of heart for one side to move things forward.

Either Fine Gael decides to start more detailed talks with Fianna Fáil or Fianna Fáil would have to re-examine negotiating with Sinn Féin, something they have categorically ruled out.