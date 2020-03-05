Massive drugs seizure in Hacketstown

GARDAÍ in Carlow have just seized almost €60,000 worth of drugs after they stopped a car at a checkpoint in Hacketstown yesterday. They discovered €40,000 of cannabis herb and €2,000 of suspected cocaine in the car at a checkpoint set up by the burglary response unit.

Two men, one aged 34 years’ old and the other aged 43, were arrested and brought to Thomastown Garda Station for questioning under section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act.

In a follow-up investigation, gardaí raided a private house in Gorey, Co Wexford and found a further €17,000 worth of cocaine. A third person was arrested at the scene and was brought to Gorey Garda Station for questioning.