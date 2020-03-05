Massive drugs seizure in Hacketstown

Thursday, March 05, 2020

GARDAÍ in Carlow have just seized almost €60,000 worth of drugs after they stopped a car at a checkpoint in Hacketstown yesterday. They discovered €40,000 of cannabis herb and €2,000 of suspected cocaine in the car at a checkpoint set up by the burglary response unit.

Two men, one aged 34 years’ old and the other aged 43, were arrested and brought to Thomastown Garda Station for questioning under section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act.

In a follow-up investigation, gardaí raided a private house in Gorey, Co Wexford and found a further €17,000 worth of cocaine. A third person was arrested at the scene and was brought to Gorey Garda Station for questioning.

Comments are closed.

By Elizabeth Lee
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Alison’s film to be screened in Toronto and Chicago

Wednesday, 04/03/20 - 3:20pm

Dr Eleanor puts her stamp on new collection from An Post

Wednesday, 04/03/20 - 1:10pm

Riverside activity centre will be boost for tourism

Wednesday, 04/03/20 - 11:05am