Exciting line-up of events planned for the week

A BUMPER programme of events for Seachtain na Gaeilge kicks off in Carlow today (Tuesday) and will continue until St Patrick’s Day.

Organisers are keen to point out that the annual Irish language festival is for everyone, regardless of one’s command of the language.

Programme highlights include a schools’ drama festival, seisiúin and céilithe, table quizzes, a spring art competition, the bilingual shop window display competition and, of course, the Carlow town parade on Lá Fhéile Pádraig.

The schools’ Irish language drama is proving amazingly popular this year with a total of 12 productions entered, which means Féile Scoildrámaíochta Cheatharlach 2020 has had to be extended to a two-day festival, running today, Tuesday, and tomorrow 3-4 March at Visual.

Plays and musicals ‘as Gaeilge’ to be staged will include Plúirín Sneachta, An cailín sinséir, Jeaic agus an Gás Pónaire, Peadar Penguin, Annie, Charlie agus an Monarcha Seacláide, Grease and many more.

Busloads of pupils from schools as far afield as Gorey, Kilkenny, Portlaoise, Borris-in-Ossory and Kildare, as well as junior and senior pupils of Gaelscoil Cheatharlach, will be treading the boards over both days. Teachers from other schools are taking their pupils on a trip to the Féile Scoildrámaíochta as part of their schools’ programme for Seachtain na Gaeilge.

Following its major success last year, many shop and business owners are keen to get involved in the bilingual shop window competition and are planning to go green from 1-17 March by creating displays to reflect the national festive spirit with generous use of the Irish language. Independent adjudicators will view the displays over the fortnight and choose the prizewinners based on content, use of Irish, creativity and variety. The prizes will be presented at a ceremony later in March. All shop owners and their window dressers are invited and encouraged to take part and Glór Cheatharlach will be on hand to assist with suitable phrases to complement their colourful displays.

As usual, there will be plenty on offer for young people during Seachtain na Gaeilge. The annual table quizzes are always a huge hit with teachers and pupils and there will be a quiz for senior primary pupils as well as another for post-primary students.

The ever-popular spring art competition for primary schools is already in full swing and prizes will be awarded at a presentation ceremony in Carlow Cathedral Parish Centre on Thursday 12 March at 7.30pm.

Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuraisc will hold a massive open-air Céilí Faoin Aer in the school grounds on Friday 13 March, when 500 pupils with their teachers and some parents will step it out in the playground for Ionsaí na hInse, Ballaí Luimní and the ever-popular Brush Dance. Other events include the bilingual family Park Run on Saturday mornings at 9.30am, while the ‘Caint agus Comhrá’ special in Carlow Museum on Tuesday 10 March at 10.30am will feature tours ‘as Gaeilge’ of the museum exhibits.

Am Scéalaíochta in Carlow Library will treat tiny tots to eight-year-olds to an hour of storytelling and fun ‘as Gaeilge’. Set dancing and sean-nós dance classes are also on the menu.

St Patrick’s Day will begin with blessing of the shamrock and Mass in Irish in Carlow cathedral at 11am, followed by family fun in Potato Market from 2pm to 6pm, including the festival parade.

A céilí mór in Carlow Hurling Club with Rise the Dust Céilí Band at 9pm will bring two weeks of festivities to a close.