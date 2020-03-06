Garda operation in Drogheda making sure ‘rule of law prevails’

By Ciarán Sunderland

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said that the anti-gangland operation in Drogheda is “a long campaign of attrition.”

Mr Harris said: “We want to see that operation break down these gangs and have further success in bringing individuals to justice.”

“I think our plans and delivery of results will be shown overtime.

But this is in effect a long campaign of attrition against these groups whilst at the same making sure that rule of law prevails.

The Garda Commissioner made the comments at a Joint Policing Committee meeting in Dunleer Co Louth this afternoon.

Three people have been killed while over 80 attacks have been carried out as part of an ongoing feud in Drogheda.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says he is determined to rid the town of the scourge of gangland violence.

Last week the Family Addiction Support Network (FASN) said that families caught up in the Drogheda feud are experiencing “severe trauma” and struggling to find the necessary help.

FASN said that state health services within Louth are “massively underresourced” and that voluntary groups are left to try and fill the gap.