Gardaí charge man in connection with ‘PhoneWatch’ scam

A man arrested five days ago in connection with a PhoneWatch scam in four counties has been charged.

The man in his 20s has been charged in relation to the incidents in counties Cork, Clare, Tipperary and Corbally, Co. Limerick.

He is due to appear before Newcastle West District Court this afternoon.

On March 1, Gardaí received a report that a man had called to a house claiming to work for PhoneWatch.

The man offered the homeowner an upgrade to their security system for a fee, to which they agreed.

The transaction was completed but the homeowner was given back a different bank card. The real bank card was then used later that day to withdraw €700 from an ATM.

Gardaí at the time appealed to anyone who has been a victim of a similar incident to contact their local Garda Station.

“If you suspect that anyone who calls to your door selling goods or services is not who they say they are, tell them you are not interested and call the Gardaí immediately,” said Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Ber Leetch.

“Genuine tradespeople or a salesperson won’t be offended by any queries the gardaí may make.”