Gardaí have seized €367,000 worth of drugs at Dublin Airport.

The discovery was made in a joint operation with Revenue’s Customs Service and the Organised Crime Bureau.

Taking place on Thursday March 5, the operation was part of ongoing investigations into drug trafficking.

Gardaí said in a statement that approximately 734kg of Khat was seized, pending analysis.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, gardaí added.