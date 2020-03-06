Kerry woman found dead with her husband and teenage sons in US

An Irishwoman is one of four members of a family who have died in a murder-suicide in the US.

Two adults and two teenage boys were found dead in a house in Reno, Nevada, on Wednesday morning.

They all died of gunshot wounds and have been officially identified as 53-year-old Joan Huber, 50-year-old Adam P Huber, 17-year Adam J Huber and 16-year-old Michael Huber.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance.

Joan was originally from Coolcuslaugh to the east of Killarney and was the eldest of five children of the late John Kelly, a well-known figure in east Kerry.

Former president of the East Kerry GAA, and a psychiatric nurse, John passed away in February 2018 at the age of 83.

He was at one time a general election candidate for the Progressive Democrats and the author of a number of local histories.

Mrs Huber’s mother Sheila, nee Doolan, and a number of her siblings reside in Killarney.

Local TD Danny Healy-Rae knows her family.

Deputy Healy-Rae said: “It’s such a terrible thing to happen and we hope and we pray with them and for them, that God will give them the strength and the courage to carry on, because that is what they will have to do.

“It’s tough, I know, but we are all with them and we’ll help them in any way that we can.”

He added that the area is in shock, saying: “I know them to be a very good, hard-working, honest family, pillars in the community and the sort of people you’d like to be friends with because they are so honest and hard-working.

“It’s so tough and it’s so hard, you can’t understand what causes these terrible things to happen.”