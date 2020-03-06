Night of high fashion will raise vital funds for autism charities

A NIGHT of high fashion and gorgeous glamour is promised when a charity event in aid of two deserving organisations takes place on Friday in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow. The night will feature a variety of hair and beauty demos as well as a series of pop-up shops and beauty treats.

The fashion show kicks off with an excerpt from Striking Productions’ latest offering, while a video montage featuring children and their special companion dogs will also be shown. That’s because the event is in aid of Carlow Autism Support Group and My Canine Companion, a charity that trains dogs to work with children on the autism spectrum.

Tricia Millar is the one-woman-show behind the massive night out and she’s passionate about helping organisations that support people with autism and their families. She has first-hand experience of that support because her four-year-old son Harvey is on the spectrum. She and her community raised €10,000 so that they could get a dog for Harvey from My Canine Companion. Golden retriever Danny came into the Millar lives just months ago, and since then he and Harvey have become the very best of friends.

Tricia explained that the adorable dog can help soothe Harvey if he gets distressed, while he’s also a walking companion to Harvey when they’re out and about, keeping him safe.

The fashion show is all about inclusion, so models of all shapes and sizes will feature, while five of the models are on the autism spectrum. Clothes from Dame, Buy Design, Vera Moda, Elaine Scully and Camden Square will all feature on the catwalk.

Tickets, priced at €20, are available from the Seven Oaks Hotel and from Cibo Café, Kennedy Avenue, Carlow ahead of Friday night.