Party planning protest against Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael forming next government

Friday, March 06, 2020

A march against Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael forming the next government is being planned this weekend.

It is being organised by Solidarity-People Before Profit, who are urging people to back their call for change.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith said it is clear voters want a new approach to government.

Ms Smith said: “That change has to happen because normal life goes on despite the parliamentary arithmetic and discussions that are happening that we all watch on a daily basis on the news.

“The people need to get that change and that change will be forthcoming if, whoever gets into power, continually has to hear the voices of the ordinary people.”

