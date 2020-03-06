PSNI investigating Kevin Lunney abduction release three people without charge

Three people arrested in Northern Ireland in connection with the abduction of Quinn Industrial Holdings director, Kevin Lunney, have been released without charge.

File photo of Kevin Lunney.

Two men, aged 23 and 61, and a 61-year-old woman were arrested yesterday in Fermanagh over the abduction and assault of Mr Lunney in September last year.

Meanwhile, a man in his 30s arrested by Gardaí in Cavan in connection with the attack remains in custody this morning.

Mr Lunney, a director at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), was abducted outside his home near Derrylin, Co Fermanagh last September and taken to a horsebox across the border, where he was savagely beaten.

His attackers broke his leg, sliced his fingernails and face with a Stanley knife, carved QIH on his chest, and doused the father of six in bleach. They demanded his resignation during the ordeal.

The attack was the most serious in a six-year campaign of intimidation targeting the companies and directors that now control the business portfolio which was built up by fallen tycoon Sean Quinn, once Ireland’s richest man.

The Quinn family has repeatedly condemned the intimidation.

Gardaí and the PSNI established a joint investigation team to work on the case last November.

A serial criminal considered a key suspect in the kidnapping and torture died from a heart attack when police arrested him in Buxton, Derbyshire, England, last November.

Cyril McGuinness, known as Dublin Jimmy, was believed to have been hiding out in the area following the assault.

In December, four men were remanded in custody at a court in Co. Cavan charged with the kidnap and torture of Mr Lunney.