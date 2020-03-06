Whizz-kid Odhran wins Carlow spelling contest

A PUPIL from Ballon National School has proved that he’s something of a whiz when it comes to vowels and consonants, buzzing his way to spelling success!

Odhran Maxwell emerged as the winner of the Co Carlow Eason Spelling Bee final recently, overcoming tough competition from the county’s top-class spellers.

Odhran soared to the top following a tense competition in which he faced 14 fellow spelling enthusiasts from schools all over the county. He will now compete in the Leinster Provincial Spelling Bee this May, which will be hosted by Alison Curtis of Today FM’s Weekend Breakfast Show, which has partnered with Eason for the Spelling Bee contest.

The Ballon schoolboy’s spelling success comes as no surprise, given that Odhran is an avid reader and loves all kinds of books.

Celebrating its tenth year, the Eason Spelling Bee provides an opportunity for students across Ireland to get off their devices, improve their spelling skills and expand their vocabulary. As well as the prestigious title of Eason Spelling Bee 2020 Champion, the all-Ireland champion speller will also take home a collection of books for their school library worth €7,500 as well as a personal collection worth €500.

This year, 900 schools nationwide will compete for the coveted prize.