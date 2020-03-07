Game show fundraiser for school playground

SCOIL Diarmada in Castledermot has launched a major event to raise funds for a school playground.

The 20k Drop is run on a nationwide scale by Pallas Marketing. Each of the eight contestants selected can win €2,500 at the show, which takes place on Saturday 21 March at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow.

Eugene Horan from the committee was MC at the launch night, which took place in O’Neill’s pub in Castledermot. He extended a warm welcome to everyone, especially the exhibitors, Eason’s Carlow, Global Rail Services, School Uniforms Direct (Kaideen Knitwear), Pittman Traffic and Safety Equipment, Synthscape, O’Gorman Meats, EMS Photocopiers, Copart Vehicle Auctions, Horan’s Centra, David Walsh Civil Engineering Ltd and Stacks Pharmacy and all their advertisers.

He introduced school principal Jennifer Murphy, who explained the reason for the fundraiser and said that the proceeds will go towards putting in a playground for all the pupils. To date, the school has raised €6,000 through its own efforts for the project.

Ms Murphy said it will be an all-inclusive playground, which will provide all children using it with opportunities to develop at their own individual needs. The school has a strong emphasis on the holistic development of its pupils and strives to make school a fun and enjoyable environment for children to be in. The principal paid special thanks to the exhibitors, advertisers and the whole community that had come on board and supported the fundraising.

Tom Shanahan from Pallas Marketing then gave a brief description of the game and paid special thanks to the hard-working committee for all its work to date.

Contestants are drawn from the audience and answer eight questions with four possible answers. Contestants have two lifelines – ‘ask the audience’ and ‘take one’ – which will reduce the number of answers by one. Each lifeline can be used once.

David Hyland, captain of the Kildare GAA football team, was then welcomed as special guest for the night and spoke briefly about how sports and outdoor play is so important and develops many skills such as leadership, co-ordination and confidence and how it leads to friendships, which are so important in today’s world. David then got the privilege of demonstrating the game and was placed in the hot seat. He did himself proud and answered all eight questions correctly, leaving him €700 from the €2,500.

You, too, can win, with only eight questions between you and €2,500 at this thrilling nationwide game show experience.

Tickets for the show cost €60 for a group of four tickets or €20 for an individual ticket and can be bought from any committee member or the school. Tickets are expected to sell out in advance and will not be on sale at the door on the night, so people are encouraged to get theirs early.