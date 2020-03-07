Groups to protest in Dublin against government involving two main parties

Protesters will take to the streets of Dublin city today demanding to oppose a government involving Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

A coalition of groups will march in the capital this afternoon to show their desire for change, after the general election result.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith said a return of a Fine Gael-Fianna Fáil government is becoming increasingly likely.

She said people need to mobilise to support the Left.

Ms Smith said: “The left are not going to give up on the idea that it is possible to form a government of change with a Left minority government.

“We are still talking to each other, we are still looking at the details of a programme.

“We do have a very good manifesto but it does look increasingly likely that Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael, despite the pronouncements of discomfort on either side, that they will move towards stitching up some kind of a coalition.”

The march is set to get underway at Parnell Square at 1 pm this afternoon.

It will make its way to Government Buildings.

Ms Smith said left-wing parties have a mandate to try and solve the housing and health crises, while reducing the cost of living and taking action on the climate.

She said the thirst for change is undeniable.

“This is an expression of that desire for change which often is sought and comes from the streets.

“We saw that with the water charges, with the Repeal campaign; that is was a mobilisation of masses of people that forced whoever is in power at the time to recognise that that change is desired and required.”