Joe is chosen to be grand marshal for the Paddy’s Day parade in Hackettstown, USA

A RETIRED fire station officer from Hacketstown, Co Carlow has been given the unique honour of being selected as grand marshal for the 2020 St Patrick’s Day Parade in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

Joe Barnes will lead the popular parade in the US town on Sunday 15 March, travelling in an open-top Ford Mustang through the main street, with thousands expected to come out and join in the celebrations. Joe will also wear the Hacketstown, Ireland sash, a special gift from the US town a number of years ago.

The invitation for the prestigious post comes after almost 30 years of friendship between the two towns – which are separated in name only by a single ‘t’.

“It’s a great honour for me, my family and for Hacketstown, Co Carlow,” Joe told The Nationalist. “I’m really looking forward to it. I’m excited, apprehensive, nervous, but so honoured to be part of it,” added Joe.

Joe will be joined in Hackettstown by three of his four daughters – Michelle Sim, who lives in Boston, Elaine Reilly, Rush, Co Dublin, and Melanie Cullinan, Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare.

Unfortunately, daughter Julianne is unable to attend due to her work commitments as a journalist with BBC Radio Scotland in Glasgow.

Joe has been instrumental in establishing and maintaining the links between both towns, which first began with a letter to Hacketstown Fire Station in June 1995.

“I got a letter from the fire department in Hackettstown, New Jersey inviting us to participate in their 120th anniversary parade in June 1997. I was station officer in Hacketstown at the time,” explains Joe.

Joe replied to the letter, detailing the work of the fire service in Co Carlow and giving some information about its Irish namesake Hacketstown.

“I never heard another thing until mid-1996, when a letter arrived from the fire department inviting us to the parade,” he recalls.

Joe and Vincent O’Neill, assistant chief fire officer for Carlow at the time, travelled to New Jersey and so began a very lasting and warm friendship between the towns.

Over the years, Joe has travelled to Hackettstown many times and was also invited to attend its very first St Patrick’s Parade in 2009, organised by Hacketsttown Business Improvement District (BID).

Visitors from Hackettstown, New Jersey have also visited Hacketstown, Co Carlow a number of times over the past 25 years, including three of the town’s mayors.

“The parade this year is the town’s 12th and my tenth to attend,” explains Joe.

Chief executive of BID Jim Sheldon was delighted to bestow on Joe the honour of being the 2020 parade’s grand marshal and will also welcome cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr John Pender and his wife Mary to the town for the festivities.

Carlow people travelling to New York for their parade have also been offered a special welcome to Hackettstown in the lead-up to St Patrick’s Day.