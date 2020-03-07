  • Home >
  • National News >
  • US police idenfity Kerry woman as suspect in apparent murder-suicide

US police idenfity Kerry woman as suspect in apparent murder-suicide

Saturday, March 07, 2020

US police believe an Irishwoman killed three members of her own family before taking her own life.

She has been identified as the suspect in an apparent murder-suicide in Nevada.

On Wednesday, Joan Huber from Kerry was found dead along with her husband and their two teenage sons in a house in Reno, Nevada.

She is from the Killarney area but had lived in the US for many years.

Reno police have now identified the 53-year-old as the suspect in this week’s incident.

They believe that, in the days before their bodies were found, she shot her husband, Adam, and their two children – 17-year-old Adam and 16-year-old Michael – before taking her own life.

The weapon used has been identified as a firearm.

Reno police say they are still actively investigating the case and there is no known motive at this time.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Cork teenager

Saturday, 07/03/20 - 10:00am

Donald Trump appoints Mick Mulvaney as special envoy to Northern Ireland

Saturday, 07/03/20 - 9:50am

Groups to protest in Dublin against government involving two main parties

Saturday, 07/03/20 - 8:40am