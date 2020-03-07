US police idenfity Kerry woman as suspect in apparent murder-suicide

US police believe an Irishwoman killed three members of her own family before taking her own life.

She has been identified as the suspect in an apparent murder-suicide in Nevada.

On Wednesday, Joan Huber from Kerry was found dead along with her husband and their two teenage sons in a house in Reno, Nevada.

She is from the Killarney area but had lived in the US for many years.

Reno police have now identified the 53-year-old as the suspect in this week’s incident.

They believe that, in the days before their bodies were found, she shot her husband, Adam, and their two children – 17-year-old Adam and 16-year-old Michael – before taking her own life.

The weapon used has been identified as a firearm.

Reno police say they are still actively investigating the case and there is no known motive at this time.