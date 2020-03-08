Gardaí arrest two men after seven injured in Dublin burglary

Seven people have been injured during an aggravated burglary in Co. Dublin.

Gardaí said that two men in their early 40s entered an apartment in Leopardstown at around 3pm yesterday.

They were interrupted by residents who managed to detain the two men after hearing them in the next room.

A number of the residents were hurt during the incident before the two men tried to escape.

Gardaí arrived at the scene to arrest the two men. They also seized a hammer and property that was taken from the apartment.

Both men were taken to Dundrum Garda station for questioning.

A number of the residents required medical attention.