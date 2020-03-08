Teen missing from Tipperary located safe and well

Update 9.50pm: Luke Cummins has been located safe and well this evening.

Earlier: Gardaí seek help locating teen missing from Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a missing teenager from Tipperary.

Luke Cummins, 16, is missing from the Cashel area since Friday evening, March 6.

Luke is described as being around 5’6’’ in height, with a stocky build and short sandy coloured hair.

When last seen he was wearing a brown/grey jacket with a hood and a black tracksuit.

Anyone who has seen Luke or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station 052-7445630 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.