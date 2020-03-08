Gardaí seize machine gun after stopping car in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have seized a machine gun after stopping a vehicle in Dublin last night.

The Mach type Machine Pistol that was seized last night. Pic: Garda Press Office

Officers investigating organised crime stopped the vehicle in the Shankill area of South Dublin with the help of an Emergency Response Unit.

A man in his 40s was arrested and what is described as a “Mach type Machine Pistol” was seized.

He is being questioned in a garda station on the South side of Dublin.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, head of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, today said: “The seizure of firearms and the arrest of those who are prepared to use them continues to be a priority for the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau who remain totally committed to detecting and disrupting those involved and bringing them before the courts.”