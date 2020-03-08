Gardaí seize machine gun after stopping car in Dublin

Sunday, March 08, 2020

Gardaí in Dublin have seized a machine gun after stopping a vehicle in Dublin last night.

The Mach type Machine Pistol that was seized last night. Pic: Garda Press Office

Officers investigating organised crime stopped the vehicle in the Shankill area of South Dublin with the help of an Emergency Response Unit.

A man in his 40s was arrested and what is described as a “Mach type Machine Pistol” was seized.

He is being questioned in a garda station on the South side of Dublin.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, head of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, today said: “The seizure of firearms and the arrest of those who are prepared to use them continues to be a priority for the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau who remain totally committed to detecting and disrupting those involved and bringing them before the courts.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

National Lottery reveals where ticket worth €146k was bought

Sunday, 08/03/20 - 1:30pm

Gardaí arrest two men after seven injured in Dublin burglary

Sunday, 08/03/20 - 12:00pm

TD calls for Govt to take action against ‘price-gouging’ on hand gels as retailers increase stocks

Sunday, 08/03/20 - 11:10am