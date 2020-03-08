PSNI criticised for award recognising men before International Women’s day

Women in the PSNI were asked to nominate men who had “supported them in achieving gender parity.” File picture.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is under criticism for giving an award to men the day before International Women’s Day.

Women in the PSNI were asked to nominate men who had “supported them in achieving gender parity.”

The PSNI has since issued a statement online to respond to “public commentary”.

In the statement, the PSNI said: “In previous years, we have used IWD to promote the positive contribution that females within our organisation have played in inspiring others.”

Recognising that gender equality is not a female-only issue, that it is everyone’s responsibility, in line with this year’s theme we took the decision to recognise male colleagues who have an important part to play.

Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said the award was just one part of the event and that the decision was taken by “the all-female committee of the women in policing association to recognise the role of male colleagues in supporting, empowering and enabling women to be the person they want to be, within the police service of Northern Ireland.”