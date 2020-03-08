Two new Covid-19 cases in Ireland bringing total to 21

By Steve Neville

The National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed that there are two new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

There are now 21 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

A statement revealed that both are cases of community transmission.

The cases are related to:

a female in the east of the country

a male in the south of the country, who is associated with the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork, and a risk assessment is underway

The HSE revealed that they are “now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Ireland remains in containment phase with 21 cases to date, three of which are associated with community transmission.

“Most people who become infected with Covid-19 experience a mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for some.

“Every individual needs to be aware of how to protect their own health and the health of others.”

Dr Holohan added: “The most important way they can do this is by following public health advice.”

Protective measures people can take against Covid-19 include:

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water.

Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing/sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Practice cough and sneeze hygiene – covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough/sneeze. Then dispose of the tissue immediately.

Stay informed: keep up to date on latest Covid-19 information on www.hse.ie.

The coronavirus case at Cork’s Bon Secours Hospital brings to two the number of cases of the virus now in hospitals in the city.

A statement from the hospital read: “Bon Secours Health System can confirm that a patient who has tested positive for Covid-19 is at Bon Secours Hospital Cork.

The patient is being cared for in a single room and contact precautions have been in place since the patient’s arrival.

“To protect patient privacy, we will make no further comment on the case.”

The statement added that coronavirus response teams “have been in place at the Bon Secours Health System for some time, with working groups at each facility and at Group level.

“Bon Secours Health System is working closely too with the HSE and Public Health colleagues.

“Guidance on protocols to minimise risk to patients and staff are being shared on an ongoing basis.

“Visitor restrictions are in place at all Bon Secours Health System facilities since Friday and are detailed on our website: one visitor per patient, no children, no visitors with symptoms of flu.

“Elective surgeries will continue as normal in Cork except in a very small number of cases and those patients are being contacted. Out-patient appointments continue as normal in Cork including for radiation and oncology.”

Useful information

The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

Meanwhile, the HSE has said it cannot dispute projections that 1.9 million people in the Republic of Ireland may fall ill with coronavirus.

A report in the Business Post says half of those people are expected to contract the virus over a three-week concentration burst.

However, the Health Service Executive also said that the modelling scenario has not been completed yet.

They pointed out that trends in Italy indicate large numbers of cases are possible.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, meanwhile, is advising that Irish citizens do not travel to certain parts of Italy.

More than a quarter of Italy’s population have been placed in mandatory quarantine as the government attempts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree just after midnight, which affects about 16 million people in the country’s prosperous north.

It includes the entire region of Lombardy, and the provinces of Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Pesaro and Urbino, Alessandria, Asti, Novara, Verbano Cusio Ossola, Vercelli, Padova, Treviso and Venice.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said: “Until further notice, we are advising that citizens do not travel to the region of Lombardy, and to the other provinces that have been placed in isolation.”

The Department is also “advising against non-essential travel to the regions of Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Piedmont, and Le Marche.”