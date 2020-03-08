Young man in hospital with serious injuries after Dublin attack

A man has been seriously injured in an attack on Dublin’s O’Connell Street yesterday.

The man, aged 18, was attacked after he left a premises on O’Connell Street.

He was rushed to the Mater Hospital and is being treated for his injuries which are described as serious.

Gardaí arrested a suspect, also aged 18, shortly after he fled the scene and he was taken to Store Street Garda Station for questioning.

He was released in the early hours of this morning and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Store Street are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault on O’Connell Street yesterday afternoon between 3.30pm and 4pm to contact them at Store Street Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.