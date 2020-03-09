Gardaí concerned for woman, 44, missing from Dublin

Monday, March 09, 2020

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 44-year-old woman missing from Dublin.

Bernie Kelly has been missing from the Westminster area of Dublin 18 since Saturday, March 7.

She is described as being 5’2” in height with a medium build.

She has brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what she was last wearing.

Bernie has access to a grey Volkswagen, which gardaí say has yet to be located.

Gardaí and Bernie’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone who may have seen Bernie or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

