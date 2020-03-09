  • Home >
  Limerick supporter famous for John 3:7 sign at GAA games dies

Limerick supporter famous for John 3:7 sign at GAA games dies

Monday, March 09, 2020

One of the GAA’s most recognisable supporters has passed away, it has been announced.

Limerick super-fan Frank Hogan, famous for standing in terraces around the country with his John 3:7 sign, died, the [url=https://www.limerickleader.ie/news/home/523582/one-of-limerick-gaa-s-best-known-fans-goes-to-his-god.html]Limerick Leader[/url] has reported.

The Tipperary man lived in Limerick city and was well-known to supporters all over the country for attending games with his big yellow sign.

John 3:7 reads: “Do not marvel that I said to you, you must be born again”.

Hogan at the 1999 National Hurling League semi-final between Galway and Kilkenny at the Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Damien Eagers / Sportsfile

In early years the Christian evangelist had a sign that read John 3:16, the bible verse that states: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

His funeral will take place in Limerick tomorrow.

