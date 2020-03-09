Man left with ‘serious injuries’ after burglary in Cobh

Monday, March 09, 2020

A man has been arrested after an aggravated burglary in Co Cork led in which another received stab wounds.

Gardaí are investigating the alleged assault in Cobh where shortly before 2am Sunday morning, they were alerted to an incident at an apartment on Lynch’s Quay in the town.

A man in his 40s received multiple stab wounds following an altercation.

The injured male was taken to Cork University Hospital with what gardaí describe as “serious injuries”.

A man in his 20s was arrested a short time later and is currently detained at Cobh Garda Station.

He is due to appear in Cork City Court today.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

