Medical Council: Doctors have ‘ethical duty’ to protect themselves and patients from coronavirus

By Evelyn Ring

Doctors have an “ethical duty” to protect themselves, their colleagues and their patients from coronavirus, the Medical Council has stated.

President of the Medical Council, Dr Rita Doyle

President of the council, Dr Rita Doyle, was responding to growing concerns about Covid-19 in Ireland: “The Medical Council is monitoring the situation relating to Covid-19 very carefully, especially in light of our role in protecting patients and supporting doctors.”

Dr Doyle said doctors and healthcare workers were in the frontline in the battle to minimise the impact of coronavirus in Ireland.

I want to remind doctors that they have an ethical duty, according to the Guide to Professional Conduct and Ethics, to self-care in order to protect themselves, their colleagues and their patients.

“Please ensure that personal protective equipment is worn correctly and that notices are placed at the entrances of clinics and practices informing patients to return home and call their GP or the HSE if they are displaying any symptoms of Covid-19 or respiratory illness. To patients and the wider public, I am asking you to follow the guidance from the HSE and public health doctors.

“Your first port of call for any concerns should be the HSE website which is updated regularly. Most cases of Covid-19 will be mild and you will be able to care for yourself at home. If displaying any symptoms do not attempt to attend your GP, Out of Hours Service or an emergency department. Please call your local GP or contact the HSE website for guidance.”

Dr Doyle said a community response is needed to slow down the spread of Covid-19 and everyone has a role in that.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, said the response of the trade unions to the coronavirus outbreak is “amazing.”

He described as “unfair” reports that trade unions had told the HSE they will not accept a ban on industrial action or unilateral decisions to outsource services proposed in a plan by health managers last Friday to deal with Covid-19.

“The trade unions have been amazing. I’ve never seen such solidarity, all stepping up to the plate. They are right to ask questions (about plans),” he said on Newstalk Breakfast.