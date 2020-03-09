Taoiseach cancels New York leg of US trip

Monday, March 09, 2020

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will delay his visit to the United States this week as he deals with the coronavirus outbreak at home.

He will now not go to New York where a UN event is being held as was initially planned.

He will however, go to Washington on Wednesday for a series of meetings and events, including meeting President Donald Trump.

The move will allow him to stay in Ireland on Tuesday as the government deal with the outbreak.

Today, Mr Varadkar will meet with other party leaders as the country responds to Covid-19.

