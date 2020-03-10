French students from Carlow’s twin town renew 30-year link

A LINK of friendship spanning 30-plus years was renewed in Carlow last week with the visit of several students from Dole in eastern France. Carlow has been twinned with the French town for several decades, with the first student exchange between the towns taking place back in 1987.

Last week, a number of French students came to Carlow as part of an exchange programme with St Leo’s College and St Mary’s Academy CBS.

At the February meeting of Carlow Municipal District, the students were welcomed into the chamber, along with the St Leo’s College principal Niamh Broderick, the school’s deputy principal Emma Dwyer and Anne Ahern, principal of the CBS. Tribute was also paid to teacher Mr O’Keeffe, who spearheaded the link with students in both towns.

Mayor Andrea Dalton said the wonderful opportunity that student exchanges offer young people is “a chance to experience Irish culture and student life”.

Impressing all in the chamber, mayor Dalton delivered a lengthy speech entirely in French, a throwback to her own student exchange days and subsequent studies in the language. “In 1987 I was part of a student exchange and I am still in contact with my French student. In fact, her own child was back in Carlow last year,” cllr Dalton added, highlighting those lifelong friendships that can be made.

Gifts of souvenirs with a Carlow flavour were then presented to each of the students.

A representative of the French group thanked the council for its generosity and spoke fondly of the “lovely, very kind and very polite” people they had met in Carlow.