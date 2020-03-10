  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • French students from Carlow’s twin town renew 30-year link

French students from Carlow’s twin town renew 30-year link

Monday, March 09, 2020

A LINK of friendship spanning 30-plus years was renewed in Carlow last week with the visit of several students from Dole in eastern France. Carlow has been twinned with the French town for several decades, with the first student exchange between the towns taking place back in 1987.

Last week, a number of French students came to Carlow as part of an exchange programme with St Leo’s College and St Mary’s Academy CBS.

At the February meeting of Carlow Municipal District, the students were welcomed into the chamber, along with the St Leo’s College principal Niamh Broderick, the school’s deputy principal Emma Dwyer and Anne Ahern, principal of the CBS. Tribute was also paid to teacher Mr O’Keeffe, who spearheaded the link with students in both towns.

Mayor of Carlow Andrea Dalton made a special presentation in the Carlow Town Hall to students who are on an exchange programme from Carlows twin town in Dole in eastern France. Also shown are students from St Leo’s College and St Mary’s Academy CBS who were on the return visit during their mid-term break, Anne Ahern (principal of St Marys Academy CBS), Niamh Broderick (principal of St Leo’s College), Emma Dwyer (deputy principal, St Leos), cllr Fintan Phelan (chairperson, Carlow Twinning Committee) and councillors Adrienne Wallace, John Cassin, Fergal Browne, Tom ONeill and Ken Murnane
Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Mayor Andrea Dalton said the wonderful opportunity that student exchanges offer young people is “a chance to experience Irish culture and student life”.

Impressing all in the chamber, mayor Dalton delivered a lengthy speech entirely in French, a throwback to her own student exchange days and subsequent studies in the language. “In 1987 I was part of a student exchange and I am still in contact with my French student. In fact, her own child was back in Carlow last year,” cllr Dalton added, highlighting those lifelong friendships that can be made.

Gifts of souvenirs with a Carlow flavour were then presented to each of the students.

A representative of the French group thanked the council for its generosity and spoke fondly of the “lovely, very kind and very polite” people they had met in Carlow.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Scouts mark 90 years in Carlow with dinner dance and awards night

Tuesday, 10/03/20 - 1:10pm

Schools drama fest ‘as Gaeilge’ was one of the best yet

Tuesday, 10/03/20 - 11:10am

Game show fundraiser for school playground

Saturday, 07/03/20 - 12:26pm