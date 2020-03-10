  • Home >
  • National News >
  • ‘Giving information works’ – Labour TD praises community for helping authorities in €1.5m seizure

‘Giving information works’ – Labour TD praises community for helping authorities in €1.5m seizure

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

A Labour TD says yesterday’s major drug seizure in Wexford wouldn’t have happened if communities didn’t work with authorities.

Picture: Revenue

Over 20kg of cocaine worth €1.5m was found in the back of a vehicle at Rosslare Harbour.

The vehicle It was stopped and searched and two men in their 20s were arrested at the scene.

Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has welcomed the seizure:

Labour’s Aodhán Ó Ríordáin

“Giving information works,” he said. “This seizure wouldn’t have happened without communities and people with information working with the authorities.

“It’s a great story, it’s extremely welcome news but obviously there is a huge amount of drugs in our country (and) coming into our country every day.

“This is a seizure that has to be welcomed but it only happens when people work with the authorities and give whatever information that they have,” he added.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Ryanair suspends all Italian flights until April

Tuesday, 10/03/20 - 12:50pm

Hundreds of social houses to be built in Tallaght – but Cllr wants more

Tuesday, 10/03/20 - 12:20pm

MEP calls for mortgage payments for those affected by coronavirus to be suspended

Tuesday, 10/03/20 - 12:00pm